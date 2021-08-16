Danna Champion, 61 of Kerrville, passed away on July 18, 2021, in Kerrville. She was born in Tyler, Texas, to Neil and Betty Davis on November 20, 1959. She married Fred Champion on January 5, 2008, in Clear Lake, Texas.
She attended high school at Robert E. Lee in Tyler before attending Baylor University and UT at Austin and received an associate degree from Austin Community College. She worked as a documentation specialist for NASA as well as for L3 for the DOD. She was a volunteer for Peterson Regional Medical Center and vacation Bible school at Kerrville First United Methodist Church (KFUMC).
