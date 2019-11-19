Norma Sue Frix

Services at a later date

SWEETWATER — Graveside services for Norma Sue Frix, 92, of Sweetwater, who died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, will be at a later date. Her wishes were cremations. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh@yahoo.com

Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater.

Barbara Anita Alexander

Services pending

SAN ANTONIO — Services for Barbara Anita Alexander, 78, of Ingram, who died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in a San Antonio hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

John Dewey “J.D.” Custer

Services pending

KERRVILLE — Services for John Dewey “J.D.” Custer, 95, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at a local care facility, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.

 

