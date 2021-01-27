Robert Norman “Bob” Pagel, 85, of Mountain Home, Texas, passed Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 13, 1935, to Norman and Edith (Torno) Pagel.
Bob celebrated 50 years of marriage to his wife, Barbara Ann (Chipman) Pagel, on December 31, 2020. Together, Bob and Barbara raised seven children: George E. Pagel, Kenneth R. Pagel, Debra A. Pagel, Linda S. Pagel, Robert R. Pagel, Rebecca D. Martin and Charles E. Pagel; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
