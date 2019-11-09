KERRVILLE — Those that knew Phillip Colt Covey, even just a little, lost a shining light the afternoon on Nov. 2, 2019. Although only 29 at the time of his death, Phillip affected many people in his lifetime.
Phillip was born on Dec. 27, 1989, in Brownwood, Texas.
Phillip was a graduate of Ingram Tom Moore High School (2008).
Phillip had a love of old vintage black and white and horror movies. Two of Phillip’s favorite movies are “Back to the Future” and the original “Ghostbusters.” He enjoyed WWE, Comic Con, DC, Marvel, Mine Craft and video games.
Preceding Phillip in death was his father, Les Covey; paternal grandparents, Les and Lena Covey; and maternal grandparents, Linda Donop and C.W. Wallace Sr.
Phillip will be missed every day by his mother, Beth Wallace; brother, Justin Covey; sister, Harley Covey; aunt and uncle, Lisa and Rodney Blauvelt; uncle C.W. Wallace; cousin, Keri and Bo Stuart; cousin, David and Melissa Cook; and numerous cousins and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Wright’s Funeral Parlor. Please wear your favorite WWE, AC/DC, Queen, ’70-’80’ rock and roll, Comic Con, Marvel or DC Comic T-shirts to celebrate Phillip’s life.
To send condolences please visit www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.