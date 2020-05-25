Jan Vermillion Thomason, of Center Point, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, in San Antonio, after a lengthy and courageous battle with COPD.
Jan was born September 1, 1953, in Dodge City, Kansas. She grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and was a graduate of Oklahoma State University, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. She was working in Oklahoma City when she met her husband, Frank Thomason. They were married in Oklahoma City on February 1, 1985.
Jan is survived by her husband, Frank; and their three sons and families, Craig and Jana, Blake and Heather and their sons, Brady and Chase, and Clay and Morgan. Jan is also survived by her father, Dick; sister, Joan Sanborn; and brothers, Russ and Randy Vermillion.
Jan was active in her community and served on the Center Point School Board. She was a faithful member of the Emmaus Community and Kerrville Christian Church and youth programs.
Jan was also very passionate about mixed media art and devoted a lot of her time putting smiles on other’s faces.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Marco Delos Santos for his great care and concern for Jan.
A celebration of her life with be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.