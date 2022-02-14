BANDERA — John Waliky Sr., 80 years old, passed from this life on February 8, 2022, in Bandera, TX. John was born September 18, 1941, in New Jersey to George and Helen Waliky.
John moved to Kerrville over 40 years ago and during his time there he worked at Mosty’s Garage, Edmonds Drilling and Quick Lane doing what he enjoyed, working on vehicles. He married Juanita Waliky in 1961 and during their marriage they had to two sons together, John Waliky Jr. and Wally Waliky. In his free time, John loved hunting, fishing, and working on small engines. He will be missed by many.