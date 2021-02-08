Irma Elsie Kalmbach, 92, of San Antonio, formerly a longtime resident of Kerrville, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. She was born Feb. 27, 1928, in Cameron, Texas, to Henry and Lena Pilling, the third of their six daughters. Irma married Brooks Edward Kalmbach on Jan. 9, 1949, at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholtz, Texas.
Growing up on her family farm outside of Cameron, she graduated from Cameron High School. Upon graduation from King’s Daughters Nursing School in Temple, Texas, Irma began her long nursing career at King’s Daughters Hospital. After moving to Kerrville in 1960, she first worked at Sid Peterson Hospital and retired from Kerrville State Hospital in 1993 after many years of loving care to her patients. Irma was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church, taking care of the Cradle Roll for many years. She will be remembered for the many caring things she did for others. She was an avid sports fan of the Tivy Antlers, Texas A&M Aggies, Houston Oilers, Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs. Family was important, and Grammy always enjoyed hearing about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Time with sisters as they got older was special as they played dominoes and laughed, reminiscing of growing up together on the farm.