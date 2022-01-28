Arthur P. Allison Jr., M.D.

Arthur P. Allison Jr. was born in Kerrville, Texas, on January 8, 1933, to parents, Irene McClellan Allison and Arthur Polk “Pete” Allison Sr. Arthur attended Mrs. Colley’s kindergarten and then entered Kerrville ISD in 1939, graduating in 1951 from Tivy High School. There his love of football began as a member of the Tivy Antler football team and grew to include lifetime tickets to all University of Texas football games. He loved music, had considerable talent as a pianist, and throughout his life enjoyed singing, ranging from being an active church choir member to spontaneous outbursts of many college football fight songs. His unusual nickname of “Speedy” was acquired in his early years due to his very deliberate approach to both dining and dressing
His undergraduate college studies at the University of Texas included courses in physics and government begun in the Summer Session of 1952. He gained an early admission, however, to the University of Texas Medical Branch in 1953 from which he graduated in 1957, and commenced a lifetime career in the medical profession.