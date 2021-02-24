Barbara Jo Goodloe Lewis, 77, of Kerrville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born Feb. 6, 1944, to Walter and Stella Goodloe in Brackettville, Texas. She attended elementary school in Brackettville. Later, upon moving to Kerrville, she attended Doyle High School.
She married the Rev. Wilfred Lewis on Nov. 26, 1964. To that union were born six children, Wallace, Kirk, Lisa, Sheila, Dalene and Dennis. Reverend Lewis pastored New Light Baptist Church, Uvalde, Texas, and West End Baptist Church in Hondo, Texas. His family was always by his side.
Barbara was employed at Mo-Ranch, Camp Waldemar, H-E-B, Hilltop Nursing Home and Kerrville Independent School District from 1974-2000, when she retired.
She was a caretaker for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as the entire neighborhood. She was a faithful member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she served as a Deaconess and member of the Minister’s Wives until her health failed.
She also served dutifully as a member of the Doyle Exes Hospitality Committee. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch enjoying all of God’s creation.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Wilfred Lewis; and parents, Walter and Stella Goodloe.
She is survived by her sons, Wallace and Kirk (Joyce); daughters, Lisa (Ray), Shelia and Dalene (Garry); son, Dennis; two brothers, Walter and Roderick (Beverly); sister, Delores; sisters-in-law, Eloise Benson and Sylvia Lewis; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Noah Diggs.
