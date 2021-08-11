MOUNTAIN HOME — Jimmy David Lee was born July 14, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to Mary Meador Lee and Ralph Lee. Jimmy was a genius, an inventor, an entrepreneur and a force of nature who loved with his whole heart. Jimmy lived more life than most ever will. He was inspirational in his character and physical being. Jimmy was a proud Texan. You looked at Jimmy, you saw a true Texas gentleman.
Jimmy, also known to his work family as J.D. Lee, owned several businesses, but his most beloved was his urethane business. He loved the challenge of a hard job and coming up with a solution. His employees were more like his extended family. Jimmy loved all animals, especially his collies; his beagle, Storm; his guineas, Diesel and Ethel; 4 mini donkeys; and “momma kitty.” In his free time, Jimmy enjoyed going deep sea fishing.
