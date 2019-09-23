Heaven gained a beautiful angel on September 21, 2019. Marie Evangelina “Eva” Castillo Ramirez was born to Alex and Elvira Castillo on February 22, 1968. She grew up with two brothers, Erasmo and Eddie Rodriquez.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Ramirez; and her two daughters, Christine Cabrera and Casandra Vergara, her husband Alveniz, their three children, Trevin, Jace and Luca; and stepson, Sean Ramirez and his daughter, Alexis.
Eva attended Notre Dame Catholic School and was a 1986 Tivy High School graduate. She worked at James Avery Craftsman for many years until she became ill.
Eva was a remarkable woman. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured her girls and grandbabies. They were her pride and joy. Eva had a vivacious personality. Her contagious laughter and smile could light up a room. She was a special woman who will be remembered for her good spirit, kindness, generosity and friendship. Her family, friends and faith kept her going.
Eva was a fighter until the end. She wanted to beat her battle with a rare disease she faced. She was known as a Myelofibrosis Princess Warrior. Throughout her battle, she touched many lives all around the world with her bravery, courage and words of encouragement. Her journey will continue to inspire others and bring more awareness in finding a cure.
A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill.
Please join us in celebrating Eva’s life at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
