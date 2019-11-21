Barbara Anita Valley Alexander, age 78, of Ingram, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Walter Valley Sr. and Cora Welchel Valley on September 7, 1941.
She married the love of her life, James Roger Alexander Sr., on September 17, 1963, in Ingram.
She attended school in San Antonio and Oklahoma City, and was a loving housewife, mother and grandmother for many years.
Anita was preceded in death by both parents; her oldest son, Martin David Alexander; her daughter, Robin René Shackelford; and granddaughter, Bailey Rene Alexander.
Anita is survived by her spouse, Roger Alexander; her son, Walter James Alexander and wife, Jan; brothers, Walter Valley Jr. and Chester Jones; grandchildren, Colby and Corey Shackelford, Cheyenne and Justin Alexander, Gene Martinez, Amy Perrusquia, Kimberly Rios, Shanda French, Shauna, James and Aaron Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Mario III, Mason and Maconnor Rios, and Xzavier and Elijah French.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, with the Rev. Frankie Enloe officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chad Molter, Colton Molter, Dillyn Molter, Parker Beem, A.D. Davis and Trevor Davis.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.