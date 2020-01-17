KERRVILLE — Services for Billy Wayne McDaniel, 83, of Kerrville, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in a local care facility, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday,
Jan. 18, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in
Kerrville, with Pastor Danny McDaniel
officiating.
A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
If you would like to do so, you may make a contribution in his memory to The American Diabetes Foundation, The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or to a charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.