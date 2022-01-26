Bennett Lloyd Gill Harber passed away in his home in Kerrville, Texas, on January 22, 2022.
He was fondly known to his lifelong friends as “Bino.” He was born in Dallas, Texas, on January 2, 1931. While quiet and stoic in nature, My Dad was widely known for his wit and dry sense of humor. He was a “Maverick” in that he loved to hunt, fish, camp, tinker in his tool shop or work his land. But most of all, My Dad loved God as much as he was capable and he loved God’s Word. He studied it, he taught it and despite flaws common to us all, he lived a life obedient to Jesus Christ. One of his favorite quotes from Jim Elliot was, “Jesus died alright — that’s history — but He died for me — that’s salvation.” He was a graduate of North Texas State College and Baylor University Dental School with a Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree. From 1957 to 1959, he served in the U.S. Air Force in Alaska prior to going into private practice in Austin, Texas. In 1978, he began teaching at the University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School in San Antonio, Texas. He also served on the Texas Surplus Property Board and the Texas State Board of Health. He was a deep thinker with a wealth of knowledge, slow and precise with his words and full of untapped wisdom.