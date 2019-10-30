Virginia Lou Roberts was born on October 15, 1938, to Albert and Ida Mae Richardson in Ringling, Oklahoma. She joined her Heavenly Father on October 25, 2019. She was a woman of strong faith, great love and had a servant’s heart.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Johnson, his wife, Marilyn and their daughter, Rebecca Racey. Rebecca and her husband, Stephen, just welcomed their precious baby girl, Regina Bok Racey, born October 19, 2019.
Virginia had a big heart and extended love to her children by marriage in 1974 to Manley L. McCorkle, including son, Manley L. “Larry” McCorkle Jr., his wife, Gary Lynn and their children, Larry Bree McCorkle and his wife, Kim and daughter, Micah Segar; daughter, Beverly McCorkle Keck with husband, Michael and their children, Meagan Keck Gormly, husband Chad, and Crystal Keck; and great-grandchildren, Mallory and Connor McCorkle, Christian and Addison Segar along with Harrison and Graham Gormly.
In 1999, she increased her extended family in marriage with Horace “Robbie” Roberts’ two sons, Gary Roberts, his daughter, Nancy Koch, husband Russ Culberson and their sons, Dex and Cade; Stephen Roberts, with his daughter, Emily and son, Matthew and his wife, Erica Smith.
Virginia shared childhood with two brothers and two sisters. Surviving siblings are Marion Richardson, wife Delrena; Leon Richardson, wife Claire; Patsy Gilley, husband James. She enjoyed spending time with all her siblings, their children and grandchildren.
She now joins in eternal rest her youngest sister, Mamie Gunn; survived by R.M. Gunn and their family; her husbands, Ronald Ray Johnson, Manley L. McCorkle and Horace “Robbie” Roberts; and her parents, Albert and Ida Mae Richardson.
Virginia traveled extensively across the United States and enjoyed the beauty of nature and historical sites. She also had a knack for gardening and loved seeing flowers in bloom. Other favorite pastimes included: competitive Skip Bo, painting, needlework, writing poetry and quilting.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas. She loved her church family, particularly her Jubilee Sunday School class; she eagerly volunteered to post the Primetime Newsletter for 10 years.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of Virginia’s church family. They were there to help her with offers of food, flowers, cards and transportation. Words do not seem to be enough to just say “thank you,” you were an invaluable community and family to her. Thank you, Sharron, for being there with us Friday morning.
A special acknowledgment to her physicians who helped provide her time to meet her great-granddaughter, Regina; Dr. Marco De Los Santos, who helped her gain relief for breathing; Dr. Ryan Veurink, who gave her the ability to bare weight; and Dr. Anil Singh, who was her constant warrior.
We truly appreciate Angela and Cassie with Peterson Hospice for their knowledge, patience and compassion to guide us through this journey. We also extend a thank you to Caring Senior Service for their help; even though brief, it was needed and appreciated.
Viewing will be all day Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. John Wheat. Private family services will be held at Garden of Memories.
In her memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.