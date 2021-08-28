Margaret Beth Mitchell

Margaret Beth Mitchell, 83, formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas. 

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls, with Dr. John McLarty and the Rev. Paul Goodrich officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home.