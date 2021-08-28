Margaret Beth Mitchell, 83, formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on Aug. 24, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls, with Dr. John McLarty and the Rev. Paul Goodrich officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.