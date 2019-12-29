Carlton A. Bierschwale
Services Sunday
JUNCTION – Carlton A. Bierschwale, 93, of Junction, passed from this life on December 26, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction. Interment will follow in the Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Kimble Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home.
John David Craft
Services at a later date
KERRVILLE — John David Craft, age 53, of Kerrville, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Kerrville. Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Lori Lynne Faulkner
Services pending
ROCKDALE — Arrangements for Lori Lynne Faulkner, 56, of Rockdale, who passed from this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 are pending at this time and will be announced when available.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Roger B. Holt
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Roger B. Holt, age 77, of Center Point, who passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Kerrville, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
A.A. (Sonny) Price
Services on Saturday
JUNCTION — A.A. (Sonny) Price, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019 at his residence in Junction.
Services will held at the First Baptist Church of Junction at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to The First Baptist Church of Junction and West Texas Rehabilitation Center, San Angelo, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home.
Sybil Jean Davis
Services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28
KERRVILLE — Funeral services and celebration of life for Sybil Jean Davis, 96, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Frankie Enloe officiating. Funeral arrangements are to be entrusted by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Jack Alfred Folliott
Services at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30
KERRVILLE — The life of Jack Alfred Folliott, age 92, who died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence in Kerrville, will be celebrated with a prayer service at 3 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the chapel of the First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, Texas, with burial at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 E Ringold, Brownsville, TX 78250, would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Jaron W. Gilly
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Jaron W. Gilly, 43, of Kerrville, who died Monday, December 23, 2019, are pending at this time and will be announced when available. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Mark Green
Services pending
SAN ANTONIO — Services for Mark Green, 61, of Kerrville, who died Monday, December 23, 2019, at a San Antonio hospital, are pending at this time and will be announced when they become available.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Margaret Higgins
Services at 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
CENTER POINT — Funeral services for Margaret Higgins, 89, of Center Point, who died Sunday, December 22, 2019 in her home will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Bill Johnson, retired pastor of the Center Point United Methodist Church, officiating. The viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service. Burial will be at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Carole Clark Nagel
Services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Carole Clark Nagel, age 81, who passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Kerrville will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Southern Oaks Baptist Church officiated by Dr. Joe Taylor. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
George Vlasek
Services pending
HUNT — Services for George Vlasek, 89 of Hunt, who died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Nancy Lee Ward White
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Nancy Lee Ward White, 90 of Kerrville, who died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Lawanda Wilson
No local services
FREDERICKSBURG —
There will be no local services at this time for Lawanda Wilson, 89, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
William S. Wildfong
Services at a later date
SAN ANTONIO — Services for William S. Wildfong, 83 of Kerrville, who died Sunday, December 22, 2019, in a San Antonio hospital will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.