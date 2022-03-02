Funeral services pending Mar 2, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary Littleton KERRVILLE — Services for Gary Littleton, 69, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gary Littleton Funeral Home Funeral Service Kerrville Pend Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit