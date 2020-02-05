Richard Lee Daffron Sr.
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Richard Lee Daffron Sr., 81, of Center Point, who died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in a Kerrville care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Josephine Hodge
Services pending
FREDERICKSBURG — Services for Josephine Hodge, 96, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Fredericksburg, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Carolyn McKee
Services pending
NEW BRAUNFELS — Services for Carolyn McKee, 62, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in a New Braunfels care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
William McNeal
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for William McNeal, 80, who died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in a Kerrville care center are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Erik Reyes
Services pending
INGRAM — Services
for Erik Reyes, 39, of Ingram, who died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at his residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Allan Dean Wahrmund
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Allan Dean
Wahrmund, 61, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in a Kerrville hospital, are pending at Grimes Funeral Home.
Francis Michael Montague III
Services Friday
BANDERA — A celebration of the life of Francis Michael “Frank” “Bub” Montague III, 72, who died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
A shortened version of the of the Holy Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bandera, officiated by Father George Montague. Private burial will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
Roy Alfaro Rodriguez
Services Monday
INGRAM — Services for Roy Alfaro Rodriguez, who died Saturday Feb. 1, 2020, at his home in Ingram, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bandera.
There will be a rosary at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera.
Services Saturday
Earline Lee Wilson
CENTER POINT — Memorial services for Earline Lee Wilson, 68, of Center Point, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her residence, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Gates of the City Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.