William Herbert “Bill” Kolb, 90, of Kerrville, Texas, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He was born October 18, 1928, in Fairview, Michigan, the son of the late Herbert and Charlotte “Lottie” Kolb. On January 31, 1954, he married Donnie M. Adams, who passed in 2002.
He graduated from Farris State College, Big Rapids, Michigan, in 1950. He served in the U.S. Navy as a pharmacist from 1950 to 1971. After his discharge, he continued working as a pharmacist in Kerrville at various pharmacies, including Central Drug Co., Peterson Regional Medical Center and Kerrville Drug Health Mart.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Francis (Robert) of Fredericksburg, Texas; daughter, Joyce Benedict of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren, Holli Clepper of San Diego, California, Chad Spicer of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, and James Dalton of Rockport, Texas; niece, Nita Tanner of Jerusalem, Israel; and nephew, Lee Tanner of Bradenton, Florida.
A celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at La Four’s Restaurant, 1705 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hill Country SPCA, 2981 S State Highway 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624; or Kerr County Animal Shelter, 3317 Loop 534, Kerrville, TX 78028.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.