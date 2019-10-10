Walter W. Masters, age 82 of Ingram, passed away on October 9, 2019. He was born September 2, 1937, in Medina to Henry and Wilma (Marquardt) Masters. On September 4, 1959, he married Janet Jackson in Hunt.
Walter was a tall, dignified man. He was quiet and had a warm, generous personality. His sharp wit won over both friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Masters; two daughters, Diane Masters and Natalie Masters; sister, Yetta Nanny; grandchildren, Gregory O’Brien, Kimberly Hudson, Brittney O’Brien, Alex Hudson and Katrina Smith; and great-grandchildren, Braden O’Brien, Kenley O’Brien, Kiarra Cash and Raelynn Smith.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Chris Christopherson. Interment will follow at Hunt Japonica Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com
