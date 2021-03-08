KERRVILLE — Michelle Rene Tapscott, 61, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021, at her residence in Kerrville. Michelle attended and graduated from Tivy High School in 1979. For most of her life, she worked as a child care worker at St Peter’s Episcopal Church. She had a deep love for children, and it was her passion to ensure their happiness. Michelle also loved to read and watch games shows and mysteries on television.
Michelle was preceded in death by both her parents, James Henry Tapscott and Mary Ella Anderson.