Jerry Joe Fica, 76, of Kerrville, TX formerly of Fairbanks, AK passed away July 27, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer’s. He was born in Ketchum, Idaho September 25, 1942.
He married Cheri Moore Fica on December 31, 1999. Together they brought their family of 4 girls and their families together. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Cheri, his daughter Heidi Fulton (Dave), daughter Gretchen Fica, grandson Sean Olmsted, granddaughters Trista Hawks, Meagan Fulton and great granddaughter Calona Hawks. Jerry is also survived by Cheri’s children Kathy Moore, Karen Espinosa and her family Cody Moore (Hilary), Asher and Eli Moore, Kelsie Espinosa and Seth Busby. Jerry is predeceased by his parents and siblings.
We were a blended family but you would never know it. Jerry embraced us all as one. Jerry was a quiet man but his unconditional love for his family and extended family spoke volumes. He would do anything for you if it was within his power.
2 Timothy 4:7-8
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.