Norman Chester Riggsby, 96, of Medina, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022, in Houston, TX. Norman was quick with a smile and a joke. He rarely met a stranger. He had friends far and wide whom he met as an avid Ham Radio operator. He lived an adventurous life that included service at D-Day during World War II, travel through Europe and three road trips to Alaska, once crossing into the Arctic Circle.
Norman was born in Chicago, IL, the second of four boys to Chester Aaron Riggsby and Helen Audrey Riggsby on June 9, 1925. The family moved to Dearborn, Michigan, where Norman attended high school. He opted to enlist with the Army to serve his country in World War II instead of completing his senior year, and obtained a GED. He landed on the beach at Normandy three days before his 19th birthday. During the war, he was awarded a Purple Heart after being critically injured in France. After his recovery in England, he was reassigned as an MP on the Autobahn and a guard at the Nuremberg trials. Following his mili-tary service, he returned to California and worked as a civilian contractor at the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.