Dr. Pete Anthony, 76, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Elmendorf, Texas, on August 10, 1946, to Pete M. and Adelina Guerrero Anthony.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Denham Anthony; sons, David Anthony of Hilliard, Ohio, and Dan Anthony and wife, Tina of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Roy Anthony; and grandson, Daniel James Anthony.
Pete earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from North Texas State University in Denton, Texas; Master of Education degree from Our Lady of the Lakes University in San Antonio, Texas; and his Doctor of Education degree from Nova University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Pete was a dedicated educator, beginning his career as a classroom teacher and coach in 1966. He advanced through the ranks to serve as principal of John Jay High School, followed by positions as superintendent of schools for the San Felipe-Del Rio Consolidated School District and Southwest ISD. Pete retired in 2005 after 39 years of service to Texas school children.
Following retirement, Pete and Barbara settled in Kerrville. They enjoyed traveling adventures and most of all family.
Pete was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease shortly after retiring. He battled bravely with physical therapy and was a member of the Rock Steady Boxing Program. Pete requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014.
Visitation will be held at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas 78028 on Friday August 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at Kerrville Funeral Home on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.