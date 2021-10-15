Steven Wayne Richardson, 63, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on October 13, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born October 13,1958, in Plainview, Texas, to Wayne Ray and Leanora Hansard Richardson.
Steven lived in several areas as a child, but his family made Kerrville their home when he was 9 and he later graduated from Tivy High School. Upon graduation, he moved to Fredericksburg, Texas, where he married and raised his three children. Later in life, he moved back to Kerrville, where he enjoyed being a papa to his eight grandchildren.