Robert W. “Bob” Pool Jr., 85, born in Sinton, Texas, Nov. 8, 1933, to Robert W. Pool Sr., and Hazel McDaniel Pool, died peacefully Aug. 10, 2019.
A 1951 graduate (Sinton High School), Bob served in the U.S. Army. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane Love. They reared three daughters in Sinton, living there until their retirement. They were inseparable, celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary May 1, 2019.
Bob was a printer/publisher. He and Mary Jane retired to become full-time RVers during the 1990s, touring extensively throughout North America. They resided for a decade in Kerrville, moving to Austin in 2013. In Kerrville, they enjoyed friends in the Car Club and BSP XOO as well as their Guadalupe Heights neighbors. Generous with his quick wit and humor, Bob loved playing cards and games with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother.
He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, including Lissa and Steve Peters of Kerrville; and several grandchildren, including Travis (Brandy) Peters, Kerrville, and Sarah (Tommy) Van Trees, Tampa, Florida.
At Bob’s request, no memorial services are planned. His final resting place will be the Kerrville First Presbyterian Church columbarium.