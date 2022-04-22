Lori Marie Seeley, 56, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on April 14, 2022, at her home. She was born on December 10, 1966, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Albert and Diane Madigan.
Lori grew up in Milwaukee, where she attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. She worked in the records department of St. Francis Hospital for many years before moving to Kerrville in 1998. On June 4, 2011, she married Keefe Seeley. Lori was the financing manager of the Kerrville MHMR until August of 2015.