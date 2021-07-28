Carol Ann Crigger Turner, 89, passed away July 26, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas. She was born October 2, 1931, in Dalhart, Texas, to Lora Pearl and H.R. Crigger. She married Doyle Eugene Turner on October 15, 1953, in Stratford, Texas. They made their home in Hereford, Texas, for the next 53 years.
She worked as a secretary for several law firms before going to work for the ASCS office for over 30 years.
