Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero unexpectedly passed from this life, due to complications from COVID-19, on Tuesday, September 8, 2021, in Bryan, Texas, at the age of 20. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on November 10, 2000, to parents Khristopher Keith Ahuero and Sherie Weinheimer Ahuero.
Kirstyn was raised in Glen Rose, TX, and graduated from Brazos River Charter School as Valedictorian in 2019. She was a sophomore at Texas A&M University, College Station, studying biomedical science. However, she found her true calling this past summer volunteering for the National Suicide Hotline and decided she wanted to be a psychiatric nurse. Kirstyn had a passion for helping others in need and found her home away from home in her church group on campus. She loved spending time with her animals, taking trips with family and gaming with her family and friends.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.