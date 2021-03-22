Lillian Peters-Gabler passed peacefully on March 10, 2021. The daughter of Russian Revolution refugees, Lillian was born on August 15, 1929, in Harbin, China, and adopted by career Army Officer Herbert Hamilton Kerr and his wife, Victoria. Lillian traveled and lived in many places in her life: Ft. Monmouth, NJ; Ft. Brown, TX; Ft. Sam Houston, TX; and Ft. McPherson, GA; Columbus, GA; Augusta, GA; San Antonio, TX; Minoli, IL in ninth grade, though she still spent her summers in Kerrville, and when her mother was in the sanatorium at Mt. View, Lillian moved to Kerrville. For a time, she lived in Mrs. Beddingfield’s boarding house while attending Tivy High School, worked on the school’s newspaper, The Tattler, and attended summer school at Schreiner Institute in 1946 and 1947. Lillian truly considered Kerrville her home, having lived here longer than anywhere else.
In 1949, she married the Love of her Life for 40 years, Donald Lee Peters. They moved to Houston, where they raised three sons, Kirk Lawson Peters (deceased), Gary Hamilton Peters (deceased) and Russell Neil Peters of Dallas, Texas. Lillian was very active in the Houston Junior Forum performing comedy skits and dance in “Showtime,” an annual fundraising event. She won awards for her extra hours of volunteering, to include a weaving scholarship from Pi Beta Phi, Gatlinburg, TN. With her new skills, she taught weaving and needlepoint at the local senior center. They moved back to Kerrville in 1983 and never left. She loved to cook, entertain and was an accomplished interior designer.