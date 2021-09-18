Cynthia Rocha DeLaGarza

KERRVILLE — Peacefully surrounding by her family, Cynthia Rocha De La Garza, 35, was called home to Heaven on Sept. 15, 2021, in Kerrville. She was born on October 25, 1985, Fort Worth, to Hayden Rocha and Elida Garza.
Cynthia had a beautiful smile and would light up a room. She was a loving wife and mother, caring deeply for them. She enjoyed spending time with her siblings and family. Cynthia was an amazing cook.
