Linda C. Wild, 82, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on August 17, 2019, in Kerrville. She was born in Houston, Texas, to Hugh Baxter Cunningham and Bettie Gubus Cunningham on July 2, 1937. Linda met and married Vernon Wild in Houston.
Linda worked as a secretary for NASA/General Electric for 25 plus years. Through Vernon’s job with General Electric, they lived in Florida, California and, upon retirement, moved to Kerrville, which they both loved.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Baxter Cunningham; her mother, Bettie Gubus Cunningham; her husband, Vernon Wild; her brother, Allen B. Cunningham; and sister-in-law, Jean M. Cunningham.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Kerrville. Burial will follow at Rosewood Cemetery, Humble, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, First United Methodist Church of Kerrville, Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville, or The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden of Kerrville.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.