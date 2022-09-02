Meta Flora Real Syfan was born April 23, 1929, in a ranch house on the banks of Turtle Creek on land settled in 1854 by her great-grandfather and great-great-grandmother, who arrived in Texas in 1847. She passed away August 30, 2022, at the age of 93. She graduated from Tivy High School (Salutatorian) in Kerrville and the University of Texas, where she was a member of the freshman honor society.
On September 11, 1948, she married Thomas Condell Syfan at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. They enjoyed ranching and raising a family in Kerr County until he passed away after 65 years of marriage. She continued ranching as long as she was able. Over her lifetime, she was a member of many bridge clubs, Daedalian Study Club, Falling Rock Supper Club, Alamo Retriever Club, St. Peter’s Church and Texas Cattlewomen. She was a passionate entertainer of family and friends. She was active in the lives of her eight grandchildren, teaching them the joys of caring for animals, hunting and fishing, swimming in the creek and winning a game.