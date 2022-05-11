Wilford Lamar Kimble, 92, of Kerrville, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Lamar was born on September 9, 1929, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Myrtle Johnson Kimble and Wilford Kimble. He attended and graduated from Frederick High School. Lamar was a paratrooper in the army and retired with an Honorable Discharge. He had several odd jobs before attending the University of Houston majoring in Police Administration. He then became a Houston Police Officer. He rose to the rank of detective, serving in vice, homicide and burglary. He holds the distinction of being the only Houston Police Officer at the time of his retirement to receive 2 Gold Badges, having served on the security team for President Johnson and President Nixon.