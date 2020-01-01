Roger B. Holt, 77 years of age, of Center Point, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Kerrville, Texas.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Burton E. and Laverne Holt on July 15, 1942. Roger was married to Josefina Rodriguez on October 11, 1996 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He went to school at Little Flower Catholic School and CVS Vocational School in Chicago, Illinois. During his 2-year career in the Air Force, from 1960 to 1988, Roger held various positions, too many to list, but some of which included Imagery and Audio Visual in Vietnam; Weather Observer and Fire Fighter and was stationed in numerous bases throughout the U.S. and Europe, including Minot, North Dakota, Enid, Oklahoma, Vietnam, Korea, Germany, Holland and Italy.
After retiring from Air Force, Roger went to work for the Federal Government and joined the Department of Homeland Security in 1993, where he served as Detention Officer and Immigration Inspector in Tampa, Florida, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Assistant Port Director in Shannon, Ireland; and Firearms Instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Academy in Glynco, Georgia, where he retired in 2006.
Roger received the Meritorious Service Medal, AF Commendation Medal, Rep. of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Ribbon, and others too numerous to mention. In Civil Service, Roger received many honors and outstanding achievement awards for his professionalism and his expertise in Firearms and teaching abilities. Roger received the Top Gun Award and the Sharp Shooter award during his training in the Firearms Academy at FLETC.
Roger was involved in various community organizations to include the Blue Knights of Georgia, VFW of Kerrville, Texas, Knights of Columbus Chapter 6409 of Kerrville, Texas, Habitat for Horses of Kerrville, and ACTS of the Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Edward B. Holt and Laverne Holt; and his stepdaughter, Laura Gonzalez.
Roger is survived by his wife, Josefina Holt; son, Eric Holt (Lee); daughter, Kimberly Holt; grandchildren, Connor Hamilton, Parker Hamilton and Mia F. Gonzalez.
Rosary and visitation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, Texas, with Father David officiating. Burial will follow in Center Point Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Holt, Parker Hamilton, Jose “Rey” Gonzalez, Hector Rodriguez, Shane Olivarez and Nathan Olivarez.
Memorials may be given to Blue Bonnet Equine Rescue in Center Point, Texas, or any horse rescue of your choice and the Disabled Veterans of America.
Our sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at Audie Murphy VA in San Antonio for all the care and treatment Roger received during the last five years of his life and for their commitment and dedication to serving our vets. Also to Kerrville VA Dr. Shah and Dr. Casibar and Dr. Shimatzu and the dedicated and outstanding staff of nurses and assistants and volunteers who cared for Roger during his last five months of his life. We will forever be grateful.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.