Allie Louise Sinderson passed into the presence of the Lord on April 10, 2022, at the age of 96. Louise was born on April 12, 1925, in Centerville, Leon County, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Nelson and Mary Allie Bain, 10 siblings and two husbands, Harry James Shaw Jr. and James Blair Powell.
Her survivors include her current husband, Richard Lowell Sinderson Jr.; her daughters, Suzan Ellen Fenner and husband Peter of Richardson, Texas, and Sharon Louise Bayless and husband Bob of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren, Rich (and Amy) Bayless, Ryan (and Katie) Bayless, Erica (and David) Steinberger, Laura Fenner (and Andrew Page) and Adam (and Lindsay) Fenner; and 10 great-grandchildren, Brittany, Xavier and Arya Bayless, Emma Grace and Brandon Steinberger, Dylan, Graham and Tessa Fenner, and Olivia and Jackson Page.