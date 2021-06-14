Flora Inez West

Flora Inez West

Flora Inez West, 90, of Kerrville, left us peacefully on June 12, 2021. She was a blessing to all who loved her and witnessed her strength and tenacity.

Flo, as she was known by her family and friends, was born August 19, 1930, in Houston, Texas, the cherished daughter of Jessie Elizabeth and Ralph Martin White. Flo was welcomed into the family by her elder sister, Betty Jo.