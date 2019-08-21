Peter H.A. Blommers went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Kerrville, Texas, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born May 18, 1933 to Henry and Bertha (Van Esch) Blommers in Holland.
He and his family immigrated to Canada, where he began his diving career in the Great Lakes. He later moved to the U.S. and established his own diving company, International Divers, in Long Beach, California. His lifelong love of the ocean and passion for diving ultimately led him to Houston, Texas, to accept a Vice President position at the headquarters of Oceaneering International, a global diving company.
He later retired in the Texas Hill Country, where he met his wife of 26 years, Pam Guthrie Jenschke. Peter loved traveling, and he and Pam enjoyed many wonderful trips, especially to their favorite places, Providenciales, in the Turks and Caicos, and Colorado.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; his three daughters, Susan Markland and her husband, Curtis of Houston, Texas, Sharon Kleinfelder and her husband, James of New Braunfels, Texas, and Sheila Altman and her husband, David of San Antonio, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, Dennis Blommers and his wife, Sharon; his best friend and brother-in-law, Jack Kasbergen; brother-in-law, Bill Guthrie and wife, Bebe of Johnson City, Texas; sister-in-law, Debbie Owen of Kerrville, Texas; brother-in-law, CY Guthrie and wife, Pam of Kerrville, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Kasbergen; his brother, Tony Van Esch; first wife, Dorothy Blommers; and mother-in-law, Helen E. Guthrie.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, in Kerrville, with the Rev. Sheree Harris officiating.
Special thanks to all his nurses at Edgewater Care Center and Alamo Hospice of Kerrville. A special thanks to Donna Terry for her loving care of Peter at his home for over a year before he met his Edgewater family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Methodist Church Youth Group, 135 Methodist Encampment Road, Kerrville, TX 78028, or the charity of your choice.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.