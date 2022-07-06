Floyd Connon Washburn

Floyd passed away at home in the presence of his wife Twila. Floyd is survived by his wife, Twila Washburn; his daughters, Eva Jane Justice and Robbin Burlew; his brother, Ollie Washburn; sister, Glenda Laws; four grandchildren, Amber Burley, Jay Mumm, Cody Burlew and Travis Burlew; four step children, Tara Burrer, Perry Penny, Alex Polen and Brad Moore; five step grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren.
Floyd was an amazing, loving father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. He was extremely hard working, helpful to many, a kind soul and a joy to be with.