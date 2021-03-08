Lydia Ozuna passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 82.
Lydia is survived by her husband, Greg Ozuna; children, Yollie Kasper and husband, Kendnel of Fredericksburg, Sylvia Garza and husband, Roland of San Antonio and Armando Balero and wife, Sandy of Fredericksburg; daughter-in-law, Elvia Balero of Comfort; stepchildren, Sylvia Ozuna of Fort Worth and Greg Ozuna and wife, Rosie of Corpus Christi; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carmen Martinez, Lucy Sanchez, John Castillo, Rita Sanchez, Ophelia Fuentes, Lupe Straube, Carol Moldenhauer, Clem Castillo, Biolanda Weed and Raymond Castillo.