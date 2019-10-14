Services pending

Elaine K. Maxson
KERRVILLE — Services for Elaine K. Maxson, 95, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at a local care facility, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Joyce Odem
KERRVILLE — Services for Joyce Odem, 90, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at a local care facility, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home.
John C. Shackelford
KERRVILLE — Services for John C. Shackelford, 68, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in a local care center, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Barbara Walsh
KERRVILLE — Services for Barbara Walsh, 72, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at her residence, are pending at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Leona Wimberley
KERRVILLE — Services for Leona Wimberley, 90, of Junction, who died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, are pending at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.