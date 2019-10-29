Mr. Herbert Feller, of Harper, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 90 years.
Mr. Herbert Feller is survived by his wife, Ernestine Crenwelge Feller of Harper; two daughters, Laurie and Darrell Arhelger of Doss and Vanessa and Timothy Flick of Harper; three sons, Herbert Wayne “Herbie” and Barbara Feller of Fredericksburg, Daniel “Danny” and Betsy Feller of Hunt and David Feller of Harper’ 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Roland Behrends of Fredericksburg.
Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Feller will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, with the Rev. Dale Friedrich and Rev. James Engleman officiating.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will follow in the Harper Community Cemetery.
For those who so desire, you may make memorial contributions in his memory to the Harper Community Center, Harper VFW or to the charity of your choice.
Visitation for Mr. Herbert Feller will begin on Wednesday, October 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., and on Thursday, October 31, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.