Emma Marjorie Buxton Yarbrough, of Ingram, TX, passed away on January 18, 2022, in Kerrville, TX. She was born in Hondo, TX, to Earl Buxton Sr. and Linnie Haught Buxton on February 18, 1932.
She was a graduate of Tivy High School in May of 1950. She married W.C. “Bill” Yarbrough on August 29, 1950, in Kerrville, TX. Bill and Marjorie met at Crider’s and were married for an amazing 64 years before Bill’s passing. During the 38 years that they owned Heart-O-the-Hills Glass Shop, she was the secretary and bookkeeper. Marjorie was a housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Anyone who knew Marjorie knew that whether you entered her house as a stranger, friend or family member, you left as part of her family. She instilled the “you can do it” motto to all and was the best cheerleader one could ask for.