John Haifley
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Services for John Haifley, 83, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in a local care center, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Ingram Presbyterian Church, 101 Webb Ave., Ingram.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.
John H. Kothmann
Services Saturday
FREDERICKSBURG — No services will be held at this time for John H. Kothmann, 77, of Junction, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at a Fredericksburg hospital.
Memorials may be made to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063; www.worldvision.org.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.
Shirley Patterson
Burial at a later date
KERRVILLE — Burial for Shirley Patterson, 83, of Ingram, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in a Kerrville hospital, will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sacramento, California, at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Eula Mae Fifer
Services Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Memorial services for Eula Mae Fifer, 89, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in San Antonio, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Leona A. Holloway
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Services for Leona A. Holloway, 89, of Center Point, who died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in a Kerrville care center, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
