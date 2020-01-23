John Haifley

Services Saturday

KERRVILLE — Services for John Haifley, 83, of Kerrville, who died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in a local care center, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Ingram Presbyterian Church, 101 Webb Ave., Ingram. 

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor. 

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

 

John H. Kothmann

Services Saturday

FREDERICKSBURG — No services will be held at this time for John H. Kothmann, 77, of Junction, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at a Fredericksburg hospital.

Memorials may be made to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063; www.worldvision.org

Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kimble Funeral Home, Junction.

 

Shirley Patterson

Burial at a later date

KERRVILLE — Burial for Shirley Patterson, 83, of Ingram, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in a Kerrville hospital, will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sacramento, California, at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

 

Eula Mae Fifer

Services Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — Memorial services for Eula Mae Fifer, 89, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in San Antonio, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. 

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

 

Leona A. Holloway

Services Friday

KERRVILLE — Services for Leona A. Holloway, 89, of Center Point, who died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in a Kerrville care center, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. 

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.