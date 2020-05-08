Jesus Rodriguez Gonzalez, 74, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Jesse was born October 19, 1945, in Crystal City, Texas, to parents Tomas and Mariana (Rodriguez) Gonzalez. He grew up in Campwood, Texas, and graduated from Nueces Canyon High School, where he was known to his peers as “Pete.” Jesus moved to Kerrville in 1966 and shortly after he met his wife, Maria, and on October 4, 1974, he married the love of his life, Maria Garcia, in San Antonio, Texas.
Jesse was a loving and caring man, as well as a wonderful husband, father and godfather. He was stern at times yet provided everything for his family. Jesse was a funny and clever man, always surprising his family. His passion was automobiles, which was passed onto his son, Luis Garcia and wife, April. Jesse will continue to live in his family’s hearts forever!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Mariana Gonzalez; brothers, Pablo and Leonard Gonzalez; and sisters, Antonia Rivera and Thomasa Contreras.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Gonzalez; son, Luis Garcia and wife, April; sister, Maria Martinez and husband, Enrique; sister-in-law, Aurora Gonzalez; godson, Jose Garcia; and grandson, Jonathan Garcia.
A private family service was held on Monday May 4, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.