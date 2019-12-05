Margaret Seibert, of Houston, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in the hospital in Kerrville, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Clement Seibert Jr.; son, Karl Seibert; and grandson, Jacob Krebs.
She is survived by her sons, George Seibert III and Paul Seibert; and daughter, Mary Krebs.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Klein Funeral Chapel, Champions Forest, Klein, Texas, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Rosary to the Blessed Mother at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, Texas, with a reception to follow and interment at the Houston National VA Cemetery, where she will be buried with her husband.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the Lions Club in your area.
The family of Margaret Seibert wishes to extend their thanks to her doctors and care team at Peterson Regional Medical Center, and extreme appreciation to the special people at Brookdale Skilled Nursing Facility, who took care of her and showed her love and kindness.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville and Klein Funeral Chapel, Klein, Texas.