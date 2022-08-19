Funeral services pending Aug 19, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Danna WilsonKERRVILLE — Services for Danna Wilson, of Kerrville, who died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, are pending at Kerrville Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Danna Wilson Funeral Home Funeral Service Kerrville Pend Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit