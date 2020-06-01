Molly Kyung Soon Yue Chur Blaisdell Johnson passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Aga and Susie Yue on March 11, 1933.
She was the youngest of three children. Her early childhood was spent growing up in what at that time was a peaceful, lush tropical paradise. In a way, she can be considered a Pearl Harbor survivor. For on that fateful day, December 7, 1941, her brother, Warren, and she were on their garage roof overlooking Pearl Harbor when Japanese planes flew over and started bombing the ships in Pearl Harbor. The war years, for her, were spent helping her parents entertain service men passing through Honolulu and writing weekly letters to her uncles serving in various branches of the Armed Forces.
Following graduation from Roosevelt High School in 1951, she attended the University of Hawaii graduating in 1955 with a BA in General Psychology with a minor in Sociology. Following graduation, she married Bobby Chur, an Air Force pilot. They lived on various Air Force bases in both the United States and in Germany and had three children, Karen, Sharon and Robert.
Upon Molly’s return to Hawaii, she held several positions that included lobbying for women's rights, representing the Hawaii League of Savings Association, running for office in the Hawaii State Legislature and as a Contract Sales Representative and other positions with AMFAC Corp. While working, she met and married James Blaisdell. They moved to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, for several years and eventually moved to Kerrville, Texas, where Molly became very active in conservative Republican politics.
After attending a seminar on the book of Revelation, Molly and Jim became members of the Kerrville Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Upon Jim's death in 2006, she met and married Alan Johnson. Alan and Molly enjoyed traveling in the United States, to China and Canada. Molly was noted for her beautiful singing voice, her Korean cooking, love of animals, sewing and love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by daughters, Karen Traetow (Ron) and Sharon Lapensky (Mike); her son, Robert Chur; granddaughter, Claire Lapensky; and grandson, Anthony Lapensky.
Molly now sleeps in peace awaiting the call of Jesus when he ascends from Heaven to call his family home.
Memorial service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.