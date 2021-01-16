Vincent R. Rosselli

Vincent R. Rosselli, of Grand Prairie, passed away January 4, 2021. He was born on Sunday, October 20, 1935, in Camden, New Jersey, to parents Vincent C. Rosselli and Pearl E. (Nunziata) Rosselli.

Vincent was a 30-year resident of Grand Prairie. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retiring from service in 1975. After retiring from the service, Vincent went to work for General Motors as a computer programmer.

